The Suicide Squad: Nathan Fillion Addresses Rumors On His Character

With the secrecy around The Suicide Squad as tight as the locks at Belle Reve Penitentiary, we still don't know a whole lot about the upcoming film. Rumors have flown around for months now about what characters will appear and who the actors are playing, with one particularly hilarious rumor saying that Nathan Fillion would take on the role of "Arm-Fall-Off-Boy," a reject from the Legion of Super-Heroes. This has since been debunked by director James Gunn but Fillion himself is fine with people claiming its true since it helps him keep the secret of who he's actually playing.

"That was never a comic I really dived into so I didn't really know who that was that they were talking about," Fillion said in an interview with SiriusXM. "And it certainly wasn't the name that I was reading in the script. So I just said 'Yeah, yeah, go for it, whatever you guys think is great, as long as you're not asking (me).' It's so secret, it's so super-duper secret. Everything you get from them has your name plastered across it so that you can never distribute it, they'll know...So I start to sweat a little bit when people start getting close to what I would consider something that's actually accurate. I'm the worst liar, I'm the worst, I couldn't play poker to save my life."

It's still unclear who Fillion is playing, though one set photo pointed toward the character Blackguard, but that has yet to be confirmed as of this writing. As big of a fan as Gunn is of the source material it wouldn't be surprising to see him bring in some very obscure villains for the movie. Gunn previously said that he had "reread every single Suicide Squad comic" before writing the film.

Though the new film will bring back some characters and actors from the 2016 movie, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, the movie isn't a sequel to that film.

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ‘cause it’s a total reboot,” producer Peter Safran previously told JoBlo when asked about the connection between Gunn’s film and its David Ayer-directed predecessor. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021 with filming still ongoing in Panama.

