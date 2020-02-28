This Fan-Made Arrowverse Justice League Animation is Amazing

Teaser for my new animation #ArrowverseSuperFriends. The full version will be released in March, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/gjO17Z24FR — David M. Jones (@BigRockDJ) February 28, 2020

David M. Jones, the artist behind the popular "Arrow Jedi" viral fan videos and an animator and graphic designer who has gone on to work with Stephen Amell's Nocking Point Wines as well as on film projects with other Arrowverse cast and crew, has just released a teaser for his next project: a Super Friends parody using the Justice League established at the end of The CW's "Crisis on Infinite Earths." The team, made up of Superman, Supergirl, Black Lightning, The Flash, Martian Manhunter, Batwoman, and White Canary, is here joined by Green Arrow Oliver Queen in a mock-up title sequence for the "Arrowverse Super Friends."

The animation is inspired by the fact that, in the final scene of "Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Five," the newly-formed (and still unnamed) Justice League sits around their conference table in the Hall of Justice, only to hear a crash and the sound of a monkey hooting. The camera pans away from the team to reveal a broken cage with the name "Gleek" on it, as the classic Super Friends theme plays in the background.

"I've had this idea as a follow-up to my Arrow-66 for a while, and thought the 'Crisis' crossover was a good way to tie it all together," Jones told ComicBook.com. "I originally had a different lineup of heroes, but changed it after the 'Crisis' finale. The full video will be released in March on my YouTube channel."

The animation is reminiscent of the Arrow credits sequence that Jones created in the style of the Adam West Batman series.

Unfortunately, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) may have laid the groundwork for the Arrowverse Justice League, but he won't get to be a part of it the next time the group teams up. The character died in "Crisis on Infinite Earths," and part of the reason the team came together in the Hall of Justice was to memorialize their fallen friend, hanging his costume in front of an eternal flame in the vacated STAR Labs facility.

A full animation is coming from Jones soon, for which these credits are just a teaser. Meanwhile, the Arrowverse shows continue on The CW (except for Arrow, of course). You can see Batwoman and Supergirl at 8 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET/PT, respectively, on Sunday nights; and then The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow at those same times on Tuesday. In between, Black Lightning makes Monday nights at 9 its home.

