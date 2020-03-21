Supergirl Star Says Season 5 Production Halt is "Stressful"

As the world continues to deal with the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, entertainment has taken a big hit. The pandemic has forced many movies and television shows to halt production as a preventive measure to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus and that includes The CW's Supergirl. The Arrowverse series was deep into its season when the call was made to halt production and, according to series star Nicole Maines, while work had begun on the season finale, it wasn't completed, creating a stressful situation all around.

"We started on the season finale and we had a couple more scenes to do," Maines told Inverse. "We have a couple scenes that are stragglers, so it's waiting for production to pick back up and what Warner is going to say. Because, as of now, all the shows up here have halted production."

"It's stressful," Maines continued. "We don't know when we're gonna be back, we don't know what we're gonna do. We've had people in the crew who've had to move on."

In recent days, The CW was among those who announced shutdowns of their ongoing television productions. That means that not only Supergirl, but The Flash, Batwoman, and even Supernatural had to halt their production. While the shows were nearly completion of their seasons, it's not impossible that the shutdown could lead to things being shortened entirely -- leaving Supergirl and others without their planned season finales.

However, despite the shutdown, Maines said that the cast and crew are staying connected, checking in with each other remotely as the self-quarantine and practice social distancing.

"Keeping track of where everyone is. Some people are here [Vancouver, where the show is filmed], some are in Los Angeles," Maines said. "It's just checking in because no one knows what's going to happen."

For now, Supergirl's fifth season remains on track at least in terms of broadcast with the next episode, "Alex in Wonderland" is set to air Sunday, March 22. It's an episode that will see Alex (Chyler Leigh) have her chance to be the "super" sister, thanks to Obsidian Platinum technology. You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.

ALEX TAKES ON A NEW ROLE – Alex (Chyler Leigh) uses a pair of Obsidian contact lenses to visit a virtual National City where she takes on a whole new persona. Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) helps William (Staz Nair) investigate Lex. Kara (Melissa Benoist) deals with difficult news. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Jess Kardos & Mariko Tamaki.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c after Batwoman on The CW. "Alex in Wonderland" debuts March 22.

