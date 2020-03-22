Batwoman Recap With Spoilers: Kate and Alice Team Up in "Through the Looking Glass"

Last week's Batwoman ended with one wallop of an ending, as the lives of the entire Kane family were changed forever. While that brought about a major turning point for Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose), it's clear that there is still a lot left to be done -- and a lot of proverbial (and literal) bodies to be buried. Here's what you need to know about this week's episode, "Through the Looking Glass". Obviously, spoilers for the episode lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

***

Alice and Kate watch as Jacob digs August's grave on the outskirts of town. Kate still feels guilty about killing August, but Alice says its a waste of time. Alice decides to find Mouse and help him get to safety, and blackmails Jacob and Kate into letting her go, so that she doesn't tell everyone about August's death.

Kate has a panic attack while out in the field as Batwoman. In the Batcave, Kate lies to Luke about what happened with August. Alice returns back to her lair to find all of her henchmen brutally murdered. She finds a note from "her friend from Coryana" -- seemingly, Safiyah. Alice visits Kate in her bar, asking her to help find Mouse, and promising to leave the city afterward. Kate agrees, as long as they do things her way. She calls Jacob, who reveals that Mouse killed a nurse at Arkham Asylum, where he was tortured for years. Kate and Alice impersonate undercover Crows agents and try to interview one of the former nurses, but Kate worries about Alice drawing attention to herself. Mouse and the Crows quickly show up at the house, and Jacob fights Mouse and hauls him off to Gotham. The nurse - who has a gun - reveals that she'd known Kate and Alice were lying to her, and called the Crows.

Alice asks Kate to help her break Mouse out of Arkham. She determines that Mouse will be in the secure basement at Arkham, which is guarded by two keys held by a doctor and the head of security. Kate argues that she's too altruistic to help free Mouse, but Alice argues that Kate isn't any better or more different than her. Kate determines that Alice set the circumstances up to kill Cartwright, and begins to fight her, before ultimately yielding. Alice begins crying, thanking Kate for killing Cartwright, and telling her not to feel guilty. Kate agrees to help free Mouse, and Alice promises that no one will die in the process. She then gives Kate a rabbit mask to wear undercover.

They frame a delivery driver to distract the guards, while they sneak through the vents into Arkham's basement. They split up to go get both keys. Alice meets the doctor and steals his keys, while Kate makes her way to the security guard and fights him and other guards off. Alice arrives, and throws Kate her knife to use to get away from a guard. They get the second set of keys, and go to free Mouse. Alice runs in to comfort Mouse -- but Kate locks both of them inside. Jacob arrives, and they leave Alice locked inside the cell.

Jacob reveals to Kate that Alice is in solitary at Arkham, and that he's already moved August's body. He suggests that they put Alice behind them, and they hug.

Kate drinks from the balcony of Wayne Enterprises, where she is visited by Julia. Kate tells her that she's unsure who she is right now, and whether or not she's really a hero. Julia comforts her, and they kiss.

Alice monologues to herself and Mouse in prison, threatening to break out of Arkham.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Luke finds out that Reggie Harris - the man who killed his dad - is getting his sentence reviewed. He goes to court -- and is accompanied by Mary, who is there for moral support. The judge determines that the case needs to be retried, and that Harris is able to go free. Luke stakes out Harris' apartment, and confronts him outside of it. Harris reveals that he was framed, and that Lucius had talked about how great of a kid Luke was on the night he was murdered. Harris then says that there was a conspiracy tied to his death -- right before getting sniped and killed. Luke relays Harris' death to Mary, who reveals that the woman who owned the bodega was also killed recently -- and that someone is clearly trying to cover up Lucius' real killer.

Jacob goes to Sophie to look into what's happening with the Crows tampering with evidence. She calls Kate, but ends up leaving a voicemail. She goes to follow a lead, but is seemingly ambushed -- before Julia Pennyworth arrives, revealing that there's a bounty on Sophie's head. Julia also reveals that she's been shot in the arm, which leads Sophie to take her to Mary's clinic. Sophie and Julia lay low in a motel, where Sophie calls Jacob -- just as he is almost gunned down himself.

***

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.