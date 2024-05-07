The Weekly Pull: Birds of Prey, Giant-Size X-Men, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White, & Green, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, there's a new installment of Birds of Prey, a new Giant-Size X-Men, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Black, White, and Green. Plus, DC Black Label's new Robin series The Boy Wonder from Juni Ba, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume II #1 (Photo: Gianluca Gugliotta, Boom Studios) Written by Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert

Art by Guillaume Martinez

Colors by Valentina Bianconi

Letters by Taylor Esposito

Published by Boom Studios For 16 years, No World for Tomorrow has been the only installment of The Amory Wars – the epic sci-fi saga told primarily through the lyrics Claudio Sanchez pens for the band Coheed and Cambria – without a companion piece to help explain its narrative. Sanchez, co-writer Chondra Echert, and artist Guillaume Martinez begin to rectify that this week as Boom publishes the first issue of The Amory Wars: Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume II, a comic book telling the story of Coheed and Cambria's fourth studio album. The story catches up with Claudio Kilgannon, who is destined to destroy the galaxy he calls home. Currently believed dead by his enemies, the tyrannical Red Army, what will be Claudio's next move? The long-awaited finale to the beloved rock space opera begins here.-- Jamie Lovett

Birds of Prey #9 (Photo: Leonardo Romero, DC) Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Jonathan Case and Gavin Guidry

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Lettering by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC The second full story arc of this Birds of Prey relaunch continues to absolutely amaze me. Kelly Thompson's script delivers the perfect blend of rapport between the Birds and intrigue for the larger mystery, all of which is perfectly accompanied by moody art from Jonathan Case and Gavin Guidry and colors from Jordie Bellaire. Don't sleep on this series. — Jenna Anderson

The Boy Wonder #1 (Photo: Juni Ba, Chris O'Halloran, DC) Written by Juni Ba

Art by Juni Ba

Colors by Chris O'Halloran

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

Published by DC I have always had a soft spot for Damian Wayne, my own favorite Robin. He possesses a mythical scope that emphasizes and contrasts many of the best elements within the Batman mythos, as the prince to Ra's al Ghul's ancient dynasty of world-shaping assassins and youngest "son" to the world's greatest detective (and, arguably, superhero). Ever since Grant Morrison's titanic run on Batman introducing Damian, he has remained a headstrong, skillful, and angst-ridden youth growing up in a world that demands the world of him. So it's very exciting to know that cartoonist Juni Ba is tackling Damian's role in the new miniseries, The Boy Wonder. For readers unfamiliar with their work, Ba possesses an entrancing style enhanced by a wide array of artistic influences along with a knack for modernizing mythic tales. Comics like Djeliya and Monkey Meat pull upon intercontinental sources to produce richly complex narratives and illustrations unlike anything else readers will find in stores today. What's more is Ba's appreciation for African and Middle Eastern folklore is well suited to Damian's own background as a scion of the al Ghul family, rather than only emphasizing his father's heritage. So whether readers are fans of the youngest Robin or simply seeking out some of today's best cartooning in all of superhero comics, The Boy Wonder #1 is bound to thrill them when it arrives this week. I, for one, can't wait to read it. -- Chase Magnett

Crocodile Black #1 (Photo: Andrea Sorrentino, Boom Studios) Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Art by Som

Colors by Patricio Delpeche

Letters by Becca Carey

Published by Boom Studios Boom Studios has proven to be an outstanding curator of new, creator-driven comics in the past decade and series like Crocodile Black suggest that reputation will only continue to build upon itself. The new noir series from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Som puts a spotlight on two outstanding comics talents in a tale dripping with moral ambiguity and suspense. Crocodile Black #1 introduces readers to a familiar world as a young man just getting by at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic discovers a pair of black crocodile skin boots that awaken his deepest (and darkest) yearnings. Readers familiar with Johnson's past comics work will know what to expect based on that quick pitch, as Johnson has repeatedly showcased a fascination with studying corrupted psychologies, monsters (metaphorical and literal), and the strange twists that make for great tragedy. Som, best known for outstanding graphic novels and magazine work outside the direct market, will offer a revelation for many comic book store readers unfamiliar with her output. Her impressions of the world are always clear but can deftly move between grounded sequences and dreamlike imaginings that dexterously twist a narrative on the comics page. With Johnson and Som in collaboration, it seems all but certain that Crocodile Black will prove to be one of this summer's most exciting new comics series. -- Chase Magnett

Giant-Size X-Men #1 (Photo: Bryan Hitch, Marvel Comics) Written by Ann Nocenti

Art by Lee Ferguson

Colors by KJ Díaz

Letters by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics Marvel's sporadic publishing of Giant-Size X-Men one-shots is typically something special. This week's edition feels like a respite from the uneven conclusion to the Krakoan era of X-Men. Ann Nocenti writes this issue, and she always delivers thoughtful narratives. The story focuses on Angel as he takes on a brand-new villain called Maze, built in the mold of classic X-Men villains like Arcade but dealing with inner truths. Will this issue force the Angel to acknowledge the Archangel inside of him? Will it set Angel up for his position as co-leader of X-Factor when X-Men relaunches "From the Ashes?" There's only one way to find out. The issue also reprints a Marvel Two-in-One story in which Angel teams up with the Thing because... why not? -- Jamie Lovett

Sirens of the City (Photo: Khary Randolphm, Boom Studios) Written by Joanne Starer

Art by Khary Randolph

Published by Boom! Studios After the gloriously heartfelt Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville miniseries, I already thoroughly enjoy the work of Joanne Starer. This week brings the collection of her collaboration with Khary Randolph, a genre-bending take on autonomy amid the backdrop of 1980s New York City. Sirens of the City is a recent title that I'm definitely excited to add to my collection. — Jenna Anderson