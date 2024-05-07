My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Drops New Clip: Watch

My Adventures with Superman is almost ready for its season two drop! If you did not know, the hit anime-centric series is gunning for a comeback. Toonami will bring My Adventures with Superman season two to life later this month, and a brand-new peek at the premiere has gone live.

As you can see below, the team at Adult Swim posted the epic sneak peek. My Adventures With Superman season two will pick up with Clark Kent and his usual gang. In this special clip, we can see Clark in full Superman gear as he escorts Lois Lane through an armed prison of sorts. It is there we encounter Amanda Waller, and it seems like she doesn't get along with Superman in the least.

If you are are eager to check out My Adventures with Superman, it will be going live in a few weeks. The show is slated for a double-premiere on May 25th. The episode will then move to Max next day, so netizens will be able to peep the much-awaited comeback ASAP.

For those unfamiliar with the series as it, My Adventures with Superman is the most recent title to tackle the DC Comics icon. Starring Jack Quaid, the animated series features some gorgeous anime-inspired art by the team at Studio Mir. My Adventures with Superman premiered in July 2023 to rave reviews, and it did not take long for a season two order to drop. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of My Adventures with Superman below:

"Clark Kent builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis, while sharing adventures and falling in love with Lois, a journalist, who also takes Jimmy Olsen under her wing."

