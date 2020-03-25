Kevin Smith Shares One of His Favorite Birds of Prey Moments

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) officially arrived on Video on Demand on Tuesday, giving audiences a chance to enjoy the film while stuck in self-isolation. Many have already taken to social media (or are planning to in recent days) to share their love for the film -- including iconic director and known DC Comics fan Kevin Smith. On Tuesday, Smith took to Twitter to highlight one of his favorite moments from the film -- Roman Sionis/Black Mask's (Ewan McGregor) delivery of "You're a f-cking moron" towards the film's end. He also praised the film for being "filled with impressive one-liners".

Just watched @birdsofpreywb on @AppleTV. I saw it in theaters and LOVED all the Huntress scenes, but *this* part - Black Mask’s dripping delivery of “You’re a fucking moron!” - kills me! The whole film’s filled with impressive one-ers too. s’Fun fucking flick! Thanks, @CathyYan! pic.twitter.com/sCaQLCrC1N — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 24, 2020

Smith's tweet soon caught the attention of the film's director, Cathy Yan, who thanked Smith for his kind comments.

Oh fuck yeah. Thanks KEVIN SMITH 🤩 https://t.co/Ujjg6BeSaQ — Cathy Yan (@CathyYan) March 24, 2020

While Black Mask's actions are undoubtedly evil, fans have definitely fallen in love with McGregor's portrayal of the villain. As the film's cast and crew have expressed, Roman brought an incredibly compelling and significant energy to the female-fronted blockbuster.

"We had so much fun creating Roman together," Yan told ComicBook.com. "His backstory, his background, the way that he just flips back and forth, that was written in, but Ewan is so funny so some of my favorite lines in the movie, or some of my favorite Roman lines, he found on the day. And that was part of the appeal of Roman for me and part of the reason that Ewan was such a good fit was that he just brings such a natural charisma to the role and he is so wickedly funny and you can't help but like him. He's so charming, and that was kind of the fun of it. You can laugh along with him and then kind of feel bad that you're laughing and then he does something really, really horrible and that just kind of makes him a more interesting character for me."

"What interested me with Birds of Prey is that it's a feminist film," McGregor said in an interview last year. "It is very finely written. There is in the script a real look on misogyny, and I think we need that. We need to be more aware of how we behave with the opposite sex. We need to be taught to change. Misogynists in movies are often extreme: they rape, they beat women ... and it is legitimate to represent people like that, because they exist and they are obviously the worst. But in the Birds of Prey dialogues, there is always a hint of everyday misogyny, of those things you say as a man you do not even realize, mansplaining ... and it's in the script in a very subtle way. I found that brilliant."

