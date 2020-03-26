DC Comics Breaks Silence on Coronavirus in Response to Freelancers

✖

DC is like the rest of us trying to deal with the coronavirus, attempting to figure out how to adapt to a rapidly changing landscape that has most staying in their homes unless absolutely necessary. That said, DC Comics has stayed mostly quiet over the past few weeks in regards to what they are doing and how they are moving forward, though they broke that silence temporarily in a letter from Editor in Cheif Bob Harras to freelancers. In that letter he explains that while the team is working from home for the foreseeable future, DC is open for business and day to day operations are not affected. He also says that we may have to settle in for this new normal for a while, and you can read the full message below (via The Beat).

"To Our DC Talent Community,

Everyone here at DC is thinking of you and the challenges that you’re all facing in this current crisis. I want to stress that DC is fully open for business. Our editorial teams and support staff are working remotely for the foreseeable future but that will not interfere with our day-to-day operations.

Our main concern, of course, is your well-being and that of your families. No matter where you are in the world, take care and don’t hesitate to reach out. We realize that there may be unexpected challenges ahead and I want you to know that we are here to help.

No one knows, of course, how long this current situation may last. For now, this is our new normal. And as we transition to a company working from home, we gain the flexibility to overcome any challenge. Most importantly, we remain incredibly excited about the stories we will create together.

Best,

Bob"

The biggest change in the landscape is that Diamond is shutting down the shipping of new comics to and from their warehouses until there is "greater clarity on the progress made toward stemming the spread of this disease" according to CEO Steve Geppi of Geppi Family Enterprises, Diamond's parent company. You can read their full statement below.

"We are hearing from thousands of retailers that they can no longer service their customers as they have in the past, many of them forced to close by government action or resort to in-person or curbside delivery," he writes. "Even those still open are seeing reduced foot traffic in most cases, a situation that seems likely to worsen with time. Our publishing partners are also faced with numerous issues in their supply chain, working with creators, printers, and increasing uncertainty when it comes to the production and delivery of products for us to distribute. Our freight networks are feeling the strain and are already experiencing delays, while our distribution centers in New York, California, and Pennsylvania were all closed late last week. Our own home office in Maryland instituted a work from home policy, and experts say that we can expect further closures. Therefore, my only logical conclusion is to cease the distribution of new weekly product until there is greater clarity on the progress made toward stemming the spread of this disease."

We'll keep you updated on more details from DC as they come available.

