Batman v Superman Director Reveals Insane Connection to Justice League Snyder Cut

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder revealed an insane connection to Justice League’s Snyder Cut. The filmmaker held a livestream of the DCEU film this morning and fans were treated to all kinds of new insight. None of them probably expected Snyder to reveal that there was a huge easter egg in the final fight sequence between Doomsday, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. In the climactic moment that Superman goes in for the final blow against the monster, he screams out. The Kryptonian’s bellowing would have a domino effect across the DC Universe.

Basically, that telltale scream would wake up the dormant Mother Boxes around far and wide. In Justice League, the Mother Boxes are a big plot point, so the groundwork was established back in Batman v Superman during a sequence that fans might not have gotten on the first viewing. Throughout all the changes to the final product, that vision remained unchanged in Snyder’s original take on the film. So, there might still be other details lurking in the mercurial film for eagle-eyed fans. People will probably begin combing through it again now looking for some clue toward how the next two films in the DCEU would have turned out.

Many fans still want to see what Snyder could have come up with for Justice League Part Two. Some people associated with the film share their zeal. Fabian Wagner was the cinematographer on Justice League and he’s been a vocal proponent of Snyder’s vision. He would like to see a Snyder Cut release at some point and joked that he was so upset with the final cut of the film that he cried throughout it. Apparently, he’s not a big fan of what Joss Whedon came up with after being brought in.

“It’s really hard to say because I was watching it and I think I was crying all the way through,” Wagner laughed. “So it’s hard for me to say exactly how much was changed, but a lot was changed. It looked very different, and it’s sad for me because I loved working with Zack; I had the best time of my life. There were many other things on that movie that made it so good apart from the fact that I was working with Zack and the whole gang. I met my wife on that job. There [were] a lot of other things. It was just a great shoot, and so it was a shame to see the film the way it turned out to be.”

