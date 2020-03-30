Birds of Prey: Here's How to Make Harley Quinn's Egg Sandwich

Of all the comic book movie MacGuffins to hit the big screen, none have had quite the impact that Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)'s egg sandwich had. The breakfast ends up having a unique and significant role in Harley Quinn's (Margot Robbie) post-breakup life, as she goes to get the sandwich from her favorite restaurant after blowing up ACE Chemicals and publicly announcing her split from The Joker. If you've wanted to make one of your own since the film was released, you're in luck. Bruno Oliver, who portrays the sandwich maker Sal in Birds of Prey, recently recorded a video tutorial (via Variety) of how to recreate the sandwich.

As Oliver explains in the video, the recipe involves bread (preferably ciabatta), bacon, eggs, and American cheese ("stray Armenian arm hair", which Harley jokes is an essential ingredient in the film, not included). In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, Oliver revealed that he had to go to four different grocery stores to get the necessary ingredients.

“It was definitely one of the oddest preparations as an actor I’ve done,” Oliver said of preparing to make the sandwich before filming. “I spent the night destroying my kitchen making egg sandwiches over and over and over again.”

The breakfast sandwich's journey ultimately takes a tragic end, as it gets knocked out of Harley's hands in a chase from Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), fueling a bit of a feud between Harley and Renee as the film goes on. As Oliver noted, he actually had no idea that the sequence was going to have such a big impact on the overall film.

“You couldn’t tell from the audition necessarily and as actors, we always worry about our scenes being cut,” Oliver revealed. “I really didn’t understand the place the egg sandwich had in the movie until I saw it.”

Birds of Prey sees Margot Robbie returning to her role as Harley Quinn, as she finds a new outlook on life following her break-up with The Joker. In the process, Harley unintentionally joins forces with Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they fight to save a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from being killed by crime boss Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

Are you going to try to make your own replica of Harley Quinn's Birds of Prey egg sandwich? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is now available on Video on Demand.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.