The Suicide Squad Character With The Most Screentime Is A Major Spoiler According To James Gunn

✖

While quarantined at home filmmaker James Gunn has taken to Twitter to have some fun. The director prompted movie and comic fans around the world to ask him any questions they had online and has been answering them for going on 20 hours now. Most of the topics range from his interests to his Marvel Studios work, but some have managed to get Gunn to openly talk about his upcoming World of DC movie, The Suicide Squad. Though he obviously cannot say a lot about the film, Gunn has provided some coy teases and elected to answer one question because he deemed it too big of a spoiler.

When asked by a fan which cast member in The Suicide Squad will have the most screen time in the finish film, Gunn couldn't say, replying: "I would consider answering this question a pretty sizable spoiler." Which certainly raises the question, just who the heck he's talking about.

We're at a bit of a disadvantage in our theorizing here since frankly we don't even know what characters will appear in the upcoming movie. Some characters and actors from the 2016 movie will return including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, but there are a ton of new additions to the cast and we only know who some of them are (thanks to various leaks, set photos, and educated guesses).

I would consider answering this question a pretty sizable spoiler. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2020

Newcomers to the franchise include Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchio, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, Taika Waititi, and John Cena, amongst others. It's worth noting that many of these cast members may not be in the film very much as Gunn teased "Don't get attached" when officially announcing the cast of the new movie. We do know that the likes of Margot Robbie, John Cena, and Idris Elba were all present throughout filming in Atlanta, Georgia and made the move with the production to Panama so all three are likely candidates for having the most screen time.

Who do you think it will be? And furthermore, which DC characters do you think Gunn will bring to life in the film that we've never seen before? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021 and had completed production before the coronavirus pandemic shut down film sets around the world. Gunn himself has also confirmed he's still working on editing the movie from home.

ComicBook Nation Podcast: In this latest episode we breakdown Sony's Marvel movie changes, Jamie Lee Curtis possibly joining Star Wars, and the bizarre spoilers of Netflix’s Tiger King! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.