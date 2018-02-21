9 DC Supernatural Characters We Want to See on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’

The third season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow features not just Arrow mystic Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough), but spellcaster John Constantine (Matt Ryan) and a big-bad in the form of demon Mallus.

With the looming threat of Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) potentially being possessed by the demon, and the science guys on board the ship working on an “anti-magic” gun, things are taking a decidedly magical mystery bent in The Arrowverse‘s oddest show this season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, there are literally dozens of seldom-used DC supernatural characters, ranging from heavy hitters like Swamp Thing to mid-listers who most of the audience for Legends have likely never heard of.

That gives us a perfect pool from which to draw some potential characters to help deal with the magic stuff.

Let’s take a look…!

Baytor

Not long before Groot was retconned into only being able to say “I am Groot,” the character of Baytor was introduced in the pages of Garth Ennis and John McCrea’s The Demon.

Lord Baytor was the patron demon to the criminally insane and ally of Etrigan, who once briefly proclaimed himself Hell’s ruler by accepting the Crown of Horns.

He fled to Earth and became a bartender in Noonan’s — which in the comics is a dive bar in the worst part of Gotham City, rather than the upscale coffee place seen on Supergirl.

Baytor is capable of other speech, but largely just runs around screaming “I AM BAYTOR!” at the top of his lungs.

Doctor Thirteen

First of all, the appearance of famed skeptic and monster hunter Doctor Thirteen (yeah, pretty much a male Dana Scully) is probably the least unlikely on this list.

Why? Because last thing we knew, there is actually a TV series about Terry Thirteen and his daughter Traci in development at The CW, and if that is the case, that series’ producers will likely have first dibs on making the character’s live-action debut.

That’s too bad, since Constantine showrunner Daniel Cerone once confirmed that Doctor Thirteen was set to appear in an episode of the series, a script for which was ordered and written but never produced when NBC shut down production on the cult favorite during its first season.

The planned Project 13 “would center on Traci, a twenty-something forensic scientist and believer in the paranormal who discovers her own hidden extra-sensory abilities when she joins her estranged, skeptic father to investigate mysterious cases of the paranormal and unexplained phenomena.”

The Phantom Stranger

The Arrowverse likes few things more than its shadowy strangers, and you don’t get more shadowy or…stranger-y…? than Phantom Stranger.

One of DC’s longest-running supernatural characters, the Phantom Stranger is powerful, nigh-omniscient, and has a backstory that is designed to confound…and changes every so often just to make sure readers never quite get comfortable.

Detective Chimp

With his stock on the rise following a significant role in Dark Nights: Metal and the simple fact that Legends has been willing to go in so many crazy directions this season, why not introduce Detective Chimp, a character whose name and character description are the same thing…but who is often tied to the mystical elements of the DC Universe, so he totally counts here?

The Spectre

If Matt Ryan’s Constantine TV series is canon, which it certainly appears to be, then we already know what the deal will be with Jim Corrigan, The Spectre.

We have seen Zed’s premonitions about him and a spiritual halo around the cop that made us all wait with bated breath for his murder…but with only 13 episodes of Constantine, they did not have time to actually bring The Spectre in.

That said, Guardians of the Galaxy actor Emmett Scanlan nailed the role, and not only would it be cool to see how The Spectre, a godlike being who serves as the wrath of the most powerful being in the universe, would incorporate into the Arrowverse but just generally seeing Scanlan in the role again would be worth the price of admission.

Dan Garrett

Dan Garrett would be unlikely to be the first Blue Beetle on anybody’s list, but he would totally make sense within the world of Legends.

First of all, his ancient Egyptian scarab calls back to things like Black Adam/Isis and Hawkman/Hawkwoman, mythologies that have already been referenced on the series.

Secondly, Garrett could get the mystical powers of his Beetle scarab and still not be an identifiable version of the Blue Beetle that conflicts with what DC might have planned for Ted Kord and/or Jaime Reyes, who have very different looks, origin stories, and powers.

The Oblivion Bar

Not technically a character, but a setting — and one of the DC Universe’s coolest.

The Oblivion Bar is, as the name implies, a bar. It is located in a pocket dimension. It has many portals scattered around the world, visible only to those skilled at magic.

It serves as the home base of the Shadowpact, a group of supernatural heroes led by Nightmaster.

Zatanna

One of the only characters from the “Satellite era” of the Justice League not to have appeared on The CW yet, Zatanna is one of DC’s most powerful mystics, but refuses to let that make her lose her humor, her sense of showmanship, or her passion for life.

She is also, in more current versions of the continuity, a former flame of John Constantine’s and someone to whom he regularly turns for help when things get too hair, especially among the cape-and-tights set.

We have seen her in live-action before; Serinda Swan played Zatanna in the last few seasons of Smallville before making the jump to Marvel for Inhumans..

Etrigan, The Demon

Oh, man. Can you even imagine how much fun it would be to see firebug Mick Rory dealing with a demon who won’t shut up, won’t stop smiling, and won’t stop RHYMING?

I want this to be its own, stand-alone, four-episode arc now.