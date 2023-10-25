Amazons Attack #1 Review: An Energetic Debut That's Both Timely and Timeless

The Dawn of DC era of DC Comics is getting off to a fast start when it comes to the stories and lives of Wonder Woman and the Amazons. In addition to a brand new Wonder Woman series, DC has launched a title starring a few other prominent Amazon characters, giving them the kind of spotlight that they haven't quite had in the past. The result is Amazons Attack #1, an energetic and exciting debut that brings the powerful race of women into our complicated, often frustrating world.

Amazons Attack comes from writer Josie Campbell and artist Vasco Georgiev, and it follows the fallout of the events from Wonder Woman #1. After Queen Nubia made the Amazons part of the world once again, a terrorist attack was carried out by someone many believe to be an Amazon, leading the entire world to target them. The Amazons have been banned from the United States and became the subject of worldwide news and hatred. This has led Nubia on a mission to repair relationships with other countries, only to get caught up in a conspiracy and to have even more problems blamed on her people.

While Nubia is the Queen of the Amazons, there are other leaders from other Amazon groups. Faruka and Yara, the leaders of the Bana-Mighdall and the Esquecida Amazons also made their way to the US for their own reasons, doubting the leadership of Nubia, only to get caught up in the same issue. Those three, along with Mary Marvel, now have targets on their backs as they try to get to the bottom of the conspiracy. They're wanted women all over the globe, and they may be the only hope of keeping longterm peace between Man's World and the Amazons.

Amazons Attack ties directly to the events of the ongoing Wonder Woman series, but what makes the comic work is how well it stands on its own. You could get some important information by reading the other series, it's just not necessary if you want to enjoy this one. Having a series about Amazon characters not named Diana Prince is refreshing, especially when you don't need to read multiple books to know what's going on.

Given a chance to truly possess the spotlight, Nubia shines as the miniseries' star. Really, all four of the main characters in Amazons Attack have some great sequences in this first issue. Each one of them has clear and interesting motivations, and they all play off of one another remarkably well. Campbell balances the ensemble perfectly and there's a good chance that a lot of readers leave this series with some new favorite heroes. Mary Marvel's inclusion is especially interesting, since her demeanor and optimism provide such a contrast to the Amazons she's working with.

All four women leading the way in this series are written wonderfully, but they're somehow brought to life even more beautifully with Georgiev's art. The emotional range of their expressions keeps each character engaging and endearing throughout the issue, adding depth where a lesser artist may not have been able to access it. The action sequences, of which there are more than you'd assume, also fly right off of the page. Remove all the text and this would still be a comic book worth reading.

Perhaps the biggest strength of Amazons Attack is its ability to be both timely and timeless. Targeted media attacks and blind hatred feel, unfortunately, more applicable than ever, but Campbell never leans on specifically modern issues to keep the story going. Nubia and the others feel like heroes out of time and out of place, navigating a world that is both brand new and ancient. Hatred might be presented in new ways in our current times, but the concept is something the Amazons have been facing since their nation was founded. You could set this story in just about any time period and it would feel equally as important, which indicates that its strength isn't found in modern headlines.

Amazons Attack #1 is a wonderful start to a new chapter in tale of Wonder Woman's storied people. It has some room to grow moving forward, but it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if readers look back on this entry as the start of a brilliant new era for Queen Nubia and the Amazons.

Published by DC Comics

On October 24, 2023

Written by Josie Campbell

Art by Vasco Georgiev

Colors by Alex Guimarães

Letters by Becca Carey

Cover by Clayton Henry and Marcelo Maiolo