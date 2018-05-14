Leaked ‘Aquaman’ Movie Figure May Reveal Black Manta Design

The standalone Aquaman film is seven months away, with Warner Bros. yet to release an official trailer for the project and merely offering hints at Jason Momoa as the character. Black Manta will serve as the film’s major villain, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, with fans desperate to see how the comic book character translates to the big screen. While it’s not an official look, a reported LEGO minifig from an Aquaman set teases the character’s appearance.

While it’s tough to determine from the figure how the appearance will translate to the film, it teases that director James Wan aims to replicate the comic book character relatively authentically.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details about the film’s plot have been kept closely under wraps, though Aquaman and Black Manta have a long history of colliding. One of the motives for the tension comes from Manta seeking vengeance for the accidental death of his father. Wan has previously explained to USA Today that the film “is very primal, that classic revenge story. I love the simplicity of that human drive,” which could confirm this theme will be a factor in the new film.

Justice League saw the debut of Momoa as Aquaman, though this solo film will help shed light on the character.

“He doesn’t quite fit in, but as the story progresses, he realizes he’s the best of both worlds,” Wan described. “Circumstances allow him to grow as a human being and then realize the bigger picture of it all and what it means to have these abilities.”

Momoa’s breakout role on Game of Thrones put his impressive physique on display, with Abdul-Mateen going to great lengths to get into his best shape to play Manta.

“It’s been about five days a week in the gym and doing fight training, too,” Abdul-Mateen revealed. “I have a love-hate relationship with working out. I do not enjoy the experience when I’m doing it, but I never regret it. I think I’m in the best shape of my life.”

Aquaman swims into theaters on December 21st.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

How do you think Black Manta’s on-screen image will look? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Instagram, mp_legloeaks]