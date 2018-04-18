‘Aquaman’ Director Says Reshoots Aren’t Adding in a New Character

Aquaman might be undergoing some reshoots, but it is not using that opportunity to add in any new characters.

Aquaman’s James Wan cleared up any confusion regarding the character of Dr. Shin, who will be played by Randall Park in the movie. After a photo of Wan and Park made the rounds on social media, it was assumed Park was a new addition just for the reshoots, but that turned out to not be the case.

“Hiya Grace! Love your stuff, so I’ll speak up. I didn’t add a new character now, Dr Shin was in the script since day one. I had cast Randall a year ago in Aust (I’m a big fan of his/love FOTB), but I didn’t shoot his stuff till now. Hence, it’s literally “pickups” w him. Cheers.”

Dr. Stephen Shin works alongside Arthur Curry’s father Tom in the comics, a role that will be played by Temuera Morrison in the movie. In the comics, the relationship between Shin and Arthur has never exactly been smooth, but they have helped each other at various times throughout the years.

Fans got their first glimpse at Aquaman‘s underwater world in Justice League, but Wan’s take on the world under the sea will be markedly different, including how the people of Atlantis communicate.

“If you have water in your lungs, like these characters do, there’s no air bubble. So I don’t know… I just think in my movie, I want to kind of create… I love the idea of underwater speaking but with a real sort of sonic, aquatic quality to it. So there’s this sort of aquatic, almost sonar/whale thing. Even though it’s in a human language, there’s this slight sort of underlay to it, this ping to it, which I think would be interesting for us to design from a sound design perspective,” Wan said.

Fans can’t wait to see how this gorgeous world translates to the big screen, and the good news is they don’t have to wait very much longer.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard and is directed by James Wan. The film is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on December 21, 2018.