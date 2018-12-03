‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Opens Up on His Batman Audition

While Justice League disappointed many DC Comics fans, Jason Momoa‘s appearance was Aquaman was a bright spot in that film, warranting a standalone film for the rightful King of Atlantis set to premiere later this month.

But before Momoa was given the part of Arthur Curry, he actually auditioned for the role of Batman. The actor spoke about his experience in trying out to become Bruce Wayne and wasn’t exactly positive about the ordeal.

“Yeah I kind of visualized, because it was a generic, general scene from the Christian Bale movie The Dark Knight and it was a big casting call so I knew a lot of people were going to be doing it and I just felt like it was a booby trap and I didn’t want to do it,” he said in a recent interview with FOX Chicago.

After his agent convinced him to go for the role, he came up with a unique approach.

“So, we did it and I just pretended like Batman got killed in an alleyway and I picked it up and tried to play him like I was just down and out, poor, over it, just done wrong and he wasn’t afraid to punch even good people in the face, I just played him completely opposite” Momoa added. “And just go like unforgivable about certain things but also like flawed, like the kind of person who would jump off a cliff and figure out on the way down what we’re going to do.”

But while Momoa might have been jaded about his Batman audition, it impressed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director Zack Snyder enough that the actor was given a life-changing opportunity.

“So, they liked that and then I got called in about probably two to three weeks later and that’s when Zack laid it down and said ‘I want you to play Aquaman’, which was completely like ‘Excuse me?’”

Momoa appeared in the superhero smackdown film in a cameo capacity, setting up a larger role in Justice League. And now he’ll get another opportunity to impress fans when Aquaman premieres in theaters on December 21st.

Would you have liked to see Momoa play the Caped Crusader in the DC Comics cinematic universe, or do you prefer him as Aquaman?