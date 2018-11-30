New ‘Aquaman’ Movie Banner Revealed

Aquaman is poised to make quite a splash when it debuts next month, and the latest bit of its marketing campaign is certainly catching people’s attention.

A new banner for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film has made its way online, which sees Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) poking his head up out of the water, while holding his trident and making the “hang loose” sign with his hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The banner, which appears to already be displayed in some public locations, is pretty darn cool, and arguably does a good job of showing the sensibility that Momoa is bringing to the character.

“I mean the whole thing about him, I wanted him blue collar,” Momoa previously told reporters. “He’s raised with his dad, worked on bikes, worked on old cars with his father and at a certain age he’s given this gift. He doesn’t know how to deal with it. His dad doesn’t want him in the water, ’cause he doesn’t want him taken away. The only thing he does know is that his mother was killed. He wants nothing to do with these people. F****** hates ’em. And, I wanted to see what kinds of jobs he did when he left his dad’s house, y’know, working on big oil rigs. He can go underneath and he saved people and he hasn’t saved people. And the side he can’t cope with is his human side. That’s what makes him great. That’s what’s gonna make him a great king is his humanity.”

But even with that grounded sensibility, it sounds like the film will get into some of the more fantastical parts of life under the sea.

“I didn’t set out to make a horror movie,” director James Wan previously told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “That’s not what this is about. It just so happens that you’re dealing in a world that is beautiful, magical, but at the same time, you know, scary as well. People are terrified of the ocean because they don’t know what’s down there. There’s all these creatures that live down in the ocean that are dangerous to humans.”

What do you think of this new Aquaman banner? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st. It will be followed by Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.