Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom Stars Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson Celebrate Filming Wrap in Wet Photo

Sad news hit the Internet today when longtime couple Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced on Instagram that they were getting a divorce. The news dropped around the same time as another Momoa-themed post, but this one was a lot more cheerful. James Wan took to the social media site to reveal Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has wrapped filming. The director shared an adorable photo of himself with Momoa, who plays the titular hero, and Patrick Wilson, who plays King Orm.

“And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of #Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents @prideofgypsies @thereelpatrickwilson. Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show.A THOUSAND THANK YOUs to all the incredible crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this picture. Especially the UK portion where we shot 95% of the film. Truly some of the finest artisans and craftspeople I’ve had the good fortune to work with. And big shout-outs to the amazing Hawaiian and Los Angeles units. I have a very long way to go before it will be ready, but I can’t wait to share this little film with you all,” Wan wrote. You can check out the fun photo below:

Last month, Warner Bros. released a new synopsis for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

“Action Adventure. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation,” the description reads. In addition to Momoa and Wilson, the movie will also feature the return of Amber Heard (Mera), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane/Black Manta). Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin), and Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry). Newcomers to the cast include Jani Zhao (Sentimentos), Indya Moore (Pose), and Vincent Regan (300).

“We all learned something on the first one. It’s exciting because I haven’t made too many sequels. I just know that it’s, even on the page, it’s absolutely wonderful,” Momoa told Fandango. “There is so much going on. I think the stakes are a lot higher. There’s a lot of comedy. So, I mean, I giggled reading it. There’s a lot of fun, and definitely the action’s [bigger].”

“I think in the next Aquaman, I really wanted to put more personality into the character for us to sort of get to know him in some more private moments,” Abdul-Mateen II told ComicBook.com. “Wanted to see [Black Manta] struggle with some things, then to see a bit more of his personality and character. Also, to see what it looks like for him to be in charge of something. So we get to see a little bit more of his leadership style, a little bit more of his personality in this one. And he’s back for more, no doubt, in a big way.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to open on December 16, 2022.