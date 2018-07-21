‘Aquaman’ Director Visits Comic-Con Fans Camping Out In Line To Watch New Trailer

James Wan visited fans at San Diego Comic-Con that were waiting in line to see the new Aquaman movie trailer.

The new trailer is set to debut later today at Warner Bros. Hall H presentation. However, some fans camped out overnight to make sure that they were the first to see the new trailer for the highly anticipated DC film. Wan took some time to make sure that those fans felt appreciated for their dedication.

You guys have been camping out for days, it was the least I can do — come and say hi. See you all in there tomorrow! #HallH #SDCC2018 https://t.co/7yVliIerkD — James Wan (@creepypuppet) July 21, 2018

The movie will star Jason Momoa as Aquaman and will feature most of Aquaman’s supporting cast and enemies. Warner Bros. is making Aquaman a centerpiece of their SDCC this year, with lots of marketing material placed around the convention center and a showcase of the costumes worn by the cast.

Amber Heard will reprise her Justice League role as Mera. Willem Dafoe will play Vulko, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play Black Manta, and Patrick Wilson will play Ocean Master.

While we don’t know much about the upcoming trailer, we do know that it will be two minutes and thirty seconds long and earned a “12A” rating in the UK, which is the equivalent to a PG-13 rating. That means we could get some violence, light cursing, or suggestive scenes in the trailer, along with the possibility of some “light nudity.” To be fair, we’re all but guaranteed to see lots of Jason Momoa’s bare chest during the trailer, which is hardly a bad thing.

The new trailer will likely debut after 1:30 PM ET, which is when Warner Bros. big Hall H presentation starts. The panel lasts for two hours, and will likely features looks at the upcoming Shazam! and Wonder Woman 1984 movies too.

Aquaman will land in theaters on December 21st.