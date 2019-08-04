Arrow: Katie Cassidy Rodgers Reveals Title of Episode She’s Directing

Katie Cassidy Rodgers is the latest Arrowverse actor to step behind the camera and direct an episode of the franchise, and now we have a bit more details on her directorial debut. On Saturday, Cassidy Rodgers took to Instagram to share a photo of the clapboard from her episode, which reveals that the title is called “Leap of Faith”. The episode will be the third installment of the show’s final season.

Of course, Cassidy Rodgers’ episode does have an added amount of significance to it, as its one of the few installments leading up to Arrow‘s role in the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Given the fact that the season is supposedly paying homage to key moments from Arrow’s history, it will be interesting to see exactly what stretch of time Cassidy Rodgers’ episode emulates.

“Episode 1 is an ode to season 1, and episode 2 is an ode to season 3,” series star Stephen Amell recently told Entertainment Weekly. “We’re playing our greatest hits.”

Coincidentally, the title matches a 1992 Bruce Springsteen song of the same name, whose catalog Arrow likes to draw inspiration from for its penultimate episodes. This is the second non-penultimate Arrow episode to share a name with a Springsteen title, outside of Season 2’s “The Promise”.

Cassidy Rodgers initially broke the news about her directorial debut during last month’s San Diego Comic-Con.

“Throughout the years I always have wanted to, and I just started shadowing more and shadowing more, and I recently did the Warner Bros. directors’ program, which was incredible,” Cassidy Rodgers revealed at the time. “It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to direct all you!”

Cassidy Rodgers isn’t the only Arrowverse actress to step behind the camera this season, with Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz also doing the same on their respective series. The Flash‘s Danielle Panabaker also did the same for her series last season.

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.