Arrow Producer Reassures Fans About The Status Of Oliver And Felicity’s Marriage

Fans who took notice that Oliver Queen will not wear his wedding ring in Arrow‘s eighth season premiere were upset enough to create an online buzz that led to series co-creator and executive producer Marc Guggenheim to head to social media to reassure them that while the absence seems notable now, there is a story reason for it in the premiere, and after that, the ring will be back on Oliver’s finger.

Given that the season appears to be taking Oliver across time and the multiverse, the most likely scenario that explains Oliver not wearing his ring is likely that he is trying to pass himself off as another world’s, or another time’s, Oliver Queen and having a wedding ring would require explaining why he has it and/or who he is married to. Of course, it is understandable enough why people might be worried: with no Emily Bett Rickards in the eighth and final season, her absence will already be felt even without the visual cue of the missing ring.

I don’t know where you’re getting this, but there’s a very story-specific reason why Oliver CAN’T wear his ring in 801, but rest assured it’ll be on his hand from 802 and beyond. https://t.co/YuERBMKmSv — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) July 25, 2019

Arrow returns to The CW this fall for its eighth and final season, a ten-episode run that will bring the story of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards, who exited the series at the end of last season), John Diggle (David Ramsey), and the rest of Team Arrow to a close (unless, of course, there is a spinoff planned). The series’ end will coincide with The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” mega-event, which will run for five episodes over December 2019 and January 2020, featuring episodes from Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. That seems particularly meaningful since in Arrow’s season seven finale, The Monitor arrived to tell Oliver and Felicity that Oliver would need to join him — and that he would not survive the experience of helping The Monitor defend the multiverse in the Crisis.

Season eight of Arrow will premiere on October 15, 2019. Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more news about Arrow, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” and much more out of Comic Con International in San Diego all weekend long.