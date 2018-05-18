‘Arrow’: Oliver Gets the FBI’s Help in “Life Sentence” Season Finale Scene

The CW has released a new clip for “Life Sentence”, tonight’s season six finale of Arrow.

The clip shows Team Arrow meeting at the Star City police headquarters, where they are joined by Samanda Watson (Sydelle Noel) and the FBI. The group tries to figure out how to defeat Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), but quickly realize that it won’t be an easy task.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this point, there’s no telling where exactly things will go, with those involved with the show describing tonight’s finale as “unprecedented”. And as one of the series’ stars recently teased to ComicBook.com, the finale will pull all of the stops.

“Oh gosh! I can’t tell you [what happens in the finale]!” Katie Cassidy, who plays Laurel Lance/Black Siren, recently told ComicBook.com. “It’s all of the things. It’s all of the things, and then leaving you hanging. It’s huge. It’s massive. It’s insane.”

And Amell is pretty hopeful about how the finale came together — even though he thinks certain elements of the plot might not please every fan.

“I really hope you dig the finale this week,” Amell revealed at a convention appearance last weekend. “I think it’s really cool, I think it’s visually interesting. I think it’s unapologetic, and I think that it leaves everyone with a great deal of certainty of where every character is except you might not like all the places that they are.”

“The show fundamentally changes in the finale.” executive producer Marc Guggenheim said in a previous interview. “And I think you’ll see there’s stuff that we were seeding back in the season premiere that finally comes to fruition here in the season finale, so you’ll see that there was a very specific plan to the entire season,” Guggenheim said. “We always knew that this is where we were headed to. So, hopefully in subtle ways have been teasing this all along without you realizing it. My hope is that people are surprised, but also look back and are like oh, that was kind of the only way that they could have ended the season.”

Are you excited to see Arrow‘s sixth season come to a close? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

After tonight’s finale, Arrow will return Mondays this fall at 9/8c, following new episodes of Legends of Tomorrow.