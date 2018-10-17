‘Arrow’ Showrunner Says New Green Arrow Will Be Unmasked This Season

Arrow‘s latest season premiere gave fans quite a lot to take in, and it sounds like one of the newest mysteries won’t take too long to be solved.

Speaking to reporters at a screening of the Season 7 premiere (via Entertainment Weekly), Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz was asked about the “new” Green Arrow, who made their presence known throughout the episode. While there’s no telling exactly who could be underneath that hood and mask, Schwartz did hint that fans would absolutely get an answer by the end of the season.

“I can’t really tell you which way the new Green Arrow [lands], but Dinah and Rene will be arguing that point for a little bit. They’ll be on different sides for a little bit,” Schwartz explained. “We’ll definitely unveil and explore before the end of the season, for sure.”

Regardless of whoever the new Green Arrow ends up being, it’s safe to say that their time in Star City will complicate things, especially after Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) unmasked himself as the vigilante in the Season 6 finale. Now that Oliver is spending his time in a SuperMax prison, there’s no telling how his relationship with the public will be affected by this new vigilante.

“That’s the one thing I’m very, very curious to know about that I know precious little about.” Amell revealed in a recent interview. “What’s Oliver’s like with the team when he gets out of prison — what is his relationship with the population of Star City? He’s outed now; he outed himself. What does that mean? We have to respect the enormity of that decision. He can’t live in that apartment anymore, because he’s the Green Arrow and everybody knows it. What are those dynamics? I’m very interested to see.”

“The only thing that is left for him to do – and he doesn’t need to die to do this – is he needs to leave a legacy. Because we have all these other shows that exist.” Amell said of Oliver in a previous interview. “So whether Arrow continued on in the absence of Oliver Queen, or someone else took up the mantle of the Green Arrow… I think leaving a legacy is the last box left to tick for the character.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.