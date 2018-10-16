‘Arrow’: The Canaries Team Up in “The Longbow Hunters” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “The Longbow Hunters”, the upcoming second episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The photos play off of some of the major storylines from last night’s explosive season premiere, with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) still in Slabside Prison. Some of Oliver’s former foes – Bronze Tiger (Michael Jai White), Stardust (Cody Rhodes), and Brick (Vinnie Jones) – all definitely seem to still be unhappy with the former Green Arrow. But thankfully, Oliver can be seen flanked by his new prison buddy, Stanley (Brendan Fletcher), who just might have some DC Comics clout of his own.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7620]

“After the premiere, we really isolate Oliver,” Amell told ComicBook.com. “He goes a long time without interacting with really any familiar face. I have enjoyed the couple of visitors that I’ve had. I actually had one recently with a character that I haven’t had a sit-down scene with in some time, and it was really fun to work with them again.”

Outside of Slabside, the former members of Team Arrow can be seen working together, albeit without their vigilante personas. This includes Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), the former of whom might prove to be a unique ally.

“I think she’s a really interesting character.” Cassidy explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “What I love about her too is that you never know what you’re going to get with her. She’s sort of a loose cannon. I also look at her kind of as like her own island, in a way. If you think about it, you’ve got the team, you’ve got Diaz, who [Laurel] is maybe not best friends with now, and then you have me. And so it’s sort of like ‘Where do I stand?’”

“I think, the team, she could definitely be of service to, if they trust her.” Cassidy continued. “I think that’d be a really interesting situation, if the writers decide to go with that route. But I think her having the ability to be this chameleon, and change personalities, and go undercover and in disguise and be this female Jason Bourne is great.”

And as the episode’s title hints, fans can expect some sort of appearance from The Longbow Hunters, an eclectic team of villains consisting of Red Dart (Supernatural‘s Holly Elissa), Kodiac (Van Helsing‘s Michael Jonsson), and The Silencer (Orphan Black‘s Miranda Edwards). The team has been teased in one way or another since the Season 6 finale, and even with their brief appearance in a recent trailer, there’s no telling exactly how they will finally make their debut.

“There are a number of characters on the show that I would like to interact with right now that I’m not being given the opportunity to interact with, the Longbow Hunters among them,” Amell admitted in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. “I love the idea that we set them up in the finale and we’re starting to pay them off in the early part of this season. I also like that we carried over a villain. Having that dynamic is interesting. That was probably the most interesting thing.”

What do you think of these photos for “The Longbow Hunters”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.