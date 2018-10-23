‘Arrow’: “Crossing Lines” Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for “Crossing Lines”, the third episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The episode will surely continue the “brave new world” that Season 7 has established thus far, with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) trying to survive in a SuperMax prison.

“After the premiere, we really isolate Oliver,” Amell recently told ComicBook.com. “He goes a long time without interacting with really any familiar face. I have enjoyed the couple of visitors that I’ve had. I actually had one recently with a character that I haven’t had a sit-down scene with in some time, and it was really fun to work with them again.”

And as fans saw in this week’s episode, The Longbow Hunters are proving to be a pretty major threat against the former members of Team Arrow, who are trying to navigate how to take on the team and Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo).

“When you have a multitude of people who are sort of distracting [you] and working as a team toward evil, you’re, for lack of a better word, screwed,” Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, said in a recent interview. “The team doesn’t necessarily have a designated leader since they’ve been broken up. It goes back to, what is everybody’s cost? If you don’t have the same amount of cost, you’re going to face disagreement and trouble and possibly not having good teamwork against three people that are working together as a team with a dedicated message, which is probably, at the root of it, evil. They’re kind of outnumbered in terms of mental game, which transfers into the powers that they have.”

“There are a number of characters on the show that I would like to interact with right now that I’m not being given the opportunity to interact with, the Longbow Hunters among them,” Amell admitted to ComicBook.com. “I love the idea that we set them up in the finale and we’re starting to pay them off in the early part of this season. I also like that we carried over a villain. Having that dynamic is interesting. That was probably the most interesting thing.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Crossing Lines” below!

“CURTIS GOES UNDERCOVER FOR ARGUS

Still in prison, Oliver (Stephen Amell) faces his biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) gets an intriguing offer, and Diggle (David Ramsey) asks Curtis (Echo Kellum) to go undercover for ARGUS.

Ben Bray directed the episode written by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Tonya Kong.”

Arrow airs Monday nights at 8/7c on The CW.