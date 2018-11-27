‘Arrow’: Oliver Becomes a New Kind of Hero in “Unmasked” Preview

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Unmasked”, the eighth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The episode will see Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) on entirely new ground, now that he’s finally been released from Slabside Prison. And as the promo certainly hints, he will be returning to his role as the Green Arrow, without wearing his signature hood.

“I know they wanted Oliver back in the world, and he is and in a new and exciting way.” Amell told reporters on a recent visit to the show’s set. “Concurrently, it felt like we were treating my experience at Slabside like I spent a night in county jail. In actuality, even for Oliver, it was a pretty horrific experience. So I did want a change in him. I wanted a change in him in the way that he interacts with people, with the public, and even so far as his wardrobe. I went to [costume designer] Maya [Mari], and I’m like, ‘Oliver’s in his mid-30s, he’s a former politician. I want him to dress a little bit more like he used to dress for Sunday brunch at the Queen mansion.’ WASPy’s the wrong word, but it’s not totally the wrong word. But that’s not what we were going for. In the first episode that I’m out, we had him going to a gala, and I was in sort of like the same suit that I would wear as the mayor. I didn’t like that. So we pushed that in a different direction.”

Granted, Oliver left prison by ultimately deciding to leave Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) behind, something that might cause a whole other new set of problems.

“His decision to leave Diaz alive will not influence his relationship with Felicity, but I think it’s going to have an incredibly impactful moment on another person that he’s very close with.” Amell revealed. “I don’t know if he’ll come to regret the decision, actually. Probably. Maybe that’s part of the new Oliver post-prison, is those are the decisions that he has to live with, even if ultimately the best thing to do would’ve been to not leave him alive. We shall see.”

And of course, the fact that the episode is called “Unmasked” will surely make some fans speculate about the new Green Arrow, whose identity has been a secret so far this season. While it sounds like the vigilante’s identity will be revealed at some point in this season, fans will just have to wait and see if this is the episode where it happens.

“I can’t really tell you which way the new Green Arrow [lands], but Dinah and Rene will be arguing that point for a little bit. They’ll be on different sides for a little bit,” showrunner Beth Schwartz recently explained. “We’ll definitely unveil and explore before the end of the season, for sure.”

Of course, this is also the last Arrow installment before the “Elseworlds” crossover kicks off, so it will be interesting to see exactly how the show catapults into that.

You can check out the synopsis for “Unmasked” below!

“FELICITY MAKES CERTAIN DECISIONS FOR HER FAMILY — Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) stands by her recent decisions regarding her family.

Meanwhile, Diggle (David Ramsey) and Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson) continue to look into the Dante painting that Curtis (Echo Kellum) found. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Beth Schwartz.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Unmasked” will air on December 3rd.