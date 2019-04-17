‘Arrow’: Ernie Hudson Arrives in “Spartan” Photos

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Spartan”, the nineteenth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

The photos give the first look at the arrival of Ernie Hudson‘s character, as the Ghostbusters star will be playing a Four-Star General from the Defense Agency who used to serve as a mentor to John Diggle (David Ramsey).

“You can expect to meet this spring the decorated Army general who served as Dig’s mentor back in the day,” a previous report about the season had claimed. “Though the gents are now estranged, they meet up again under unexpected circumstances.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Spartan” below, and scroll on to check out the photos from the episode!

“ERNIE HUDSON (“GHOSTBUSTERS”) GUEST STARS — After the Ninth Circle delivers a major setback for Team Arrow, Diggle (David Ramsey) reluctantly reaches out to a Four-Star General of the Defense Intelligence Agency (guest star Ernie Hudson) for help, despite unresolved tension from their past.

Meanwhile, Oliver (Stephen Amell) discovers a piece of information that he believes will turn Emiko (Sea Shimooka) against the Ninth Circle. Alena (guest star Kacey Rohl) returns with an interesting proposal for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).

Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “Spartan” will air on April 22nd.

