Arrow Producer Reveals Costume Tease Is Not Oliver’s

Fans are already beginning to theorize about Arrow‘s eighth and final season — and it looks like one possibility can be put to rest. After teasing two new costumes on social media last week, consulting producer Marc Guggenheim confirmed that one suit – which has brown and green detailing – does not belong to Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

While it’s too soon to say one way or another, this does support a theory that some fans had, which was that the costume would ultimately be worn by Connor Hawke (Joseph David Jones). Considering Connor’s role in Arrow‘s post-apocalyptic future timeline – and the fact that he wore a similar-enough suit in an alternate timeline on Legends of Tomorrow – that certainly doesn’t seem impossible. Other theories have suggested that the suit could belong to Oliver’s future daughter, Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), or some sort of other alternate-universe version of the Green Arrow.

Going into Arrow‘s eighth season – and Oliver’s crusade in helping The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) stop “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, it will be interesting to see exactly which characters pop up again.

“There are so many characters [to consider]. So many characters,” showrunner Beth Schwartz recently explained. “And we’re definitely thinking about all of that, because just as much as our fans want to see it, as people who have been on the show for a long time, we are also fans of these characters. So we’re going to make sure that everyone has a great final season.”

“That’s the exciting part of next season, only having 10 episodes,” Schwartz revealed. “We’ve [been] brainstorming and thinking about who we want back, because there are so many characters that we love… I think every episode is just going to be humongous. We’re going to fit it all in, and it’s definitely going to be an amazing season.”

You can view the synopsis for Arrow‘s final season below!

“After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.”

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.