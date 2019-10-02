Arrow: “Welcome to Hong Kong” Photos Show The Monitor, Future Team Arrow

Arrow‘s last hurrah is quickly approaching, and now fans have a brand-new look at one of the show’s newest chapter. On Wednesday, The CW released a batch of photos for “Welcome to Hong Kong”, the second episode of the show’s eighth and final season. The photos showcase a meeting between Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), John Diggle (David Ramsey), Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy), and The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), as well as some new escapes regarding Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) and the rest of her teammates in the future. Based on previous comments from the show’s creative team, each episode of the final season is expected to take fans on a trip down memory lane, with “Welcome to Hong Kong” covering a particular part of Season 3.

“We’re basically revisiting our greatest hits in the episodes leading to the crossover,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim recently said.

“Episode 1 is like season 1, episode 2 is about a very specific part of season 3,” Amell added. “Episode 3 is about a very specific part of the latter half of season 3. Every episode feels like an event. It feels like a limited series.”

