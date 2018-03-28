DC

‘Arrow’ Fans Have Hilarious Reaction to Stephen Amell’s Post About Co-star’s “Chair”

This might not have been the reaction Stephen Amell was expecting.

The Arrow star posted a photo to his personal Twitter account today of a couch on the set of The CW’s DC Comics-inspired drama, but it wasn’t just a regular couch. Instead, the couch Amell shared belonged to his co-star, Emily Bett Rickards and he made it clear that Rickards was the only cast member to get a couch of her own.

“Every other cast member gets a chair…” Amell wrote.

The post was likely meant to be taken in a lighthearted way. Amell often posts photos or quips to his Twitter about the show or his co-stars with what reads as deadpan humor, but while the Arrow star was joking fan reaction to Rickards’ couch were pretty epic as fans of Rickards’ character, Felicity, made sure Amell knew that she deserved that couch and so much more. After all, she is literally a Queen — Rickards’ Felicity Smoak and Amell’s Oliver Queen were finally married earlier this season, much to the delight of “Olicity” fans.

While many reactions were the nearly identical “she deserves it” there were several that are straight-up Twitter gold.

In the end, even Amell had a reaction to his own post — or at least the fans’ enthusiasm about Rickards.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

