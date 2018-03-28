‘Arrow’ Fans Have Hilarious Reaction to Stephen Amell’s Post About Co-star’s “Chair”

This might not have been the reaction Stephen Amell was expecting.

The Arrow star posted a photo to his personal Twitter account today of a couch on the set of The CW’s DC Comics-inspired drama, but it wasn’t just a regular couch. Instead, the couch Amell shared belonged to his co-star, Emily Bett Rickards and he made it clear that Rickards was the only cast member to get a couch of her own.

Every other cast member gets a chair… pic.twitter.com/J7FTvy9BpF — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 28, 2018

“Every other cast member gets a chair…” Amell wrote.

The post was likely meant to be taken in a lighthearted way. Amell often posts photos or quips to his Twitter about the show or his co-stars with what reads as deadpan humor, but while the Arrow star was joking fan reaction to Rickards’ couch were pretty epic as fans of Rickards’ character, Felicity, made sure Amell knew that she deserved that couch and so much more. After all, she is literally a Queen — Rickards’ Felicity Smoak and Amell’s Oliver Queen were finally married earlier this season, much to the delight of “Olicity” fans.

While many reactions were the nearly identical “she deserves it” there were several that are straight-up Twitter gold.

@sundaytrain

Only the Queen of DCTV gets her own couch pic.twitter.com/7TExUXpSUq — sarah ??‍♀️ (@sundaytrain) March 28, 2018

@asparkinyou

Because she’s the QUEEN of DCTV. pic.twitter.com/NQXuu6HfpX — sally (@asparkinyou) March 28, 2018

@Olicity_News

DCTV QUEEN

she deserve her own throne! ? pic.twitter.com/dusctKKVqq — Olicity News ?⌨ (@Olicity_News) March 28, 2018

@snarky_bee

Every Queen needs her thrown. It’s what she deserves ? pic.twitter.com/5kjCN14pHB — Brittany (@snarky_bee) March 28, 2018

@Sojournen07

It’s what she deserves as

Queen ?? pic.twitter.com/WgAChejuTJ — Diana (@Sojournen07) March 28, 2018

@KazGirl20

Because she is the Queen of DCTV ?♥️ pic.twitter.com/4O1wy7Flpe — White Canary® ?? (@KazGirl20) March 28, 2018

@jodfoster

We all know what she is pic.twitter.com/AgQJLdZhCH — SMOAK NAVY (@DIApantherSmoak) March 28, 2018

@StephenAmell

In the end, even Amell had a reaction to his own post — or at least the fans’ enthusiasm about Rickards.

How does everybody REALLY feel? pic.twitter.com/AKzgZ1kv9R — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 28, 2018

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.