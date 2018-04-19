‘Arrow’: Team Arrow’s Families Are Targeted In “The Ties That Bind”

The CW has released the official synopsis for this season’s “Springsteen episode” of Arrow, titled “The Ties That Bind.”

Every season, Arrow has named their penultimate episode after a song from Bruce Springsteen’s discography. This one, more than most, can be taken somewhat at face value, since the phrase Springsteen is using is usually used in reference to family, and in this episode, Diaz is targeting Team Arrow‘s families.

The episode will see Oliver struggling to deal with Felicity putting herself in harm’s way to stop Diaz — something he is likely even more concerned about since the season seems to be barrelling down on the possibility that Oliver could end up in prison, and if something should happen to Felicity that would leave his son an orphan…which, given the universe this takes place in, means he would almost certainly embark on a dark journey of revenge, and nobody wants that for William.

The first of the Arrow episodes to be named after a Bruce Springsteen song was “Darkness on the Edge of Town.”

Another song off of Darkness on the Edge of Town, “Streets of Fire” was the episode where Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim confirmed, yes, these are Bruce Springsteen titles. Earlier in the season, an episode titled “The Promise” could have been named after a Springsteen song, as well, although that has never been confirmed.

Season three featured “This Is Your Sword,” a song from Springsteen’s then-new album High Hopes, performed with Tom Morello (who wrote the Dark Horse series Orchid and scored Iron Man) on guitar.

Season four had “Lost in the Flood,” named for a song from Springsteen’s debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.

Season five featured “Missing,” a song prominently featured in Sean Penn’s film The Crossing Guard, which starred Jack Nicholson. Penn’s previous film, The Indian Runner, was an adaptation of the Springsteen song “Highway Patrolman.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “The Ties That Bind” below.

Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) targets Team Arrow and their loved ones. Oliver (Stephen Amell) struggles with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) putting herself in danger when she gets the chance to stop Diaz for good. Tara Miele directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Oscar Balderrama.

Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT following episodes of Supernatural. “The Ties That Bind” will debut on May 10.