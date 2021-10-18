Batgirl: DC FanDome Concept Art Teases Iconic Birds of Prey Location

Saturday’s DC FanDome virtual convention brought a slew of updates for upcoming movies and television shows, including HBO Max’s Batgirl. The film will finally bring Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace) to life in a modern cinematic context, something that fans have been wanting to see for quite some time. While the film is still in the pre-production stage, FanDome did deliver a piece of concept art, and it happened to tease a meaningful location in Barbara’s world. The concept art shows Batgirl posed on top of a gargoyle in Gotham City — a gargoyle that is attached to a clock tower building. In the comics, the clock tower is often regarded to be Barbara’s base of operations both as Batgirl and as Oracle — and also the base of operations for the Birds of Prey, the team Barbara forms with Black Canary, Huntress, and other heroes in the DC universe.

While there’s no telling if the clock tower will be brought to life in the final Batgirl movie, the fact that it is included in the concept art is definitely noteworthy, and hints at the film’s approach to Barbara’s storied comic history. Of course, it also would provide a place for Barbara to meet up with the other established onscreen Birds of Prey — Dinah Lance / Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett) and Helena Bertinelli / Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) — if they were to cross paths onscreen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Batgirl film has been in the works in some capacity since 2017, and has ramped up development in recent months, enlisting Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to helm the upcoming project. The Batgirl script is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie.

“I’ve never fought in my life, so we are working really hard every day to get my body used to all the motions!” Grace said in a recent interview with Billboard of her preparation for the film. “I’m also reading a ton of comics and, believe it or not, keeping my eye out for tweets from our beloved DC comic fans to see what they are excited to see in my iteration of Babs! Research is everything.”

“I’m so excited to honor this iconic character whose legacy spans over 50 years,” Grace continued. “It’s a huge responsibility but also an honor — and I want to do my very best to make sure she gets the best of all I have to give!”

Are you excited to see Leslie Grace play Batgirl? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!