Batgirl: First Look at HBO Max Movie Revealed at DC FanDome

Out of all of the DC movies that have been in the works over the years, fans have been especially excited to see Batgirl. The film adaptation has been in the works in some capacity since 2017, but has ramped up development in recent months, with the goal of it debuting on HBO Max. Just in this year, the film has gotten directors in the form of Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, as well as a star in In The Heights alum Leslie Grace. While it still seems to be a while until production on the film starts, fans got a major update during Saturday’s DC FanDome virtual convention.

While plot details are currently unknown, the Batgirl script is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is only my second role, but I’m learning from my colleagues and other friends of mine that you put a little bit of yourself into each character,” Grace explained in a recent interview. “And just in the bit of research that I’ve been doing leading into pre-production, I’ve learned a lot of things about Barbara that are very in line with me.”

“She’s someone who’s been underestimated by even her own dad and being the youngest kid, sometimes you’re insulated from all of the tough stuff of life and she’s so eager to prove to herself and to everybody else that there’s some things that she can handle,” Grace continued. “So, this journey is definitely going to show me a lot of that. I feel like I’m on an endless journey of proving to myself what barriers I can break, what limits I can break for myself and I’m excited to put a little bit of that eagerness and drive and, like, almost a bit of stubbornness into Barbara’s character.”

Are you excited to see Leslie Grace play Batgirl? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batgirl is expected to debut at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.