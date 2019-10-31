The Batman Beyond Blu-ray Box Set Launches With a Side-By-Side Fight Scene Comparison

The Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set has launched, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is taking the opportunity to show off the visual upgrades with a new clip featuring a fight scene with Terry and Bruce . As you’ll see in the video above, it features the remastered footage on the left and the original footage on the right (though it’s weirdly lopsided in favor of the old footage).

At the time of writing, the deluxe box set is available to order here on Amazon, and here at Best Buy for $79.96 (20% off). Note that the box set is a limited edition with a 50,000 unit run, and it seems likely that we’ll see a sell out by the holidays. Grab it while you can.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Batman Beyond set throws in everything – all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, a Batman Beyond Funko Pop (with chrome paint!) and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes. A breakdown of the special features is available below.

Special Features:

Knight Immortal (All-New Featurette) – A visual and visceral celebration of the Dark Knight’s 80 years of crime fighting, narrated by storytellers of the past, present, and future.

“Tomorrow Knight: The Batman Reborn” (Featurette) – Storytellers explore the rise of Terry McGinnis as Batman and Bruce Wayne’s relationship with the young hero as he mentors a new Dark Knight for modern times.

Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (Feature-Length Film) – The beloved hit animated film from 2000 is included in the box set – fully remastered for your enjoyment.

Audio Commentaries – Enlightening audio commentaries by filmmakers and voice actors for four key episodes: “Rebirth, Part 1”; “Shriek”; “Splicers”; and “The Eggbaby.”

Featurettes – A dozen inside looks at the genesis, production and effects of Batman Beyond.

Note that the remaster applies to all but 11 episodes that have been damaged over time and have been “Smart Rezzed” to improve their quality. These episodes include “Eyewitness,” “Final Cut,” “The Last Resort,” “Armory,” “Sneak Peek,” “The Eggbaby,” “Zeta,” “Plague,” “April Moon,” “Sentries of the Lost Cosmos” and “Speak No Evil. Warner Bros. describes this process as follows:

“The process provides for significant enhanced resolution and improvement of the original source material in converting from standard to high definition, though it does sacrifice horizontal lines for clearer image and color representation. While still a marked improvement over the original video, viewers will notice a slight difference between the Remastered and the Up-Rezzed final footage.”

