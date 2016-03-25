Batman Fans Celebrate Ben Affleck's Birthday by Demanding the Batfleck Movie

Ben Affleck may be retiring his iteration of Batman, but that hasn't stopped the Boston-based actor from dusting off the cape and cowl. Affleck is confirmed to have at least two more feature film appearances as the dark knight, as he will factor in to 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as well as The Flash. These one-offs come in the midst of a face-lift for the DC Extended Universe, which is being transformed into its own film studio complete with a "10-year plan" according to Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Even if the future of the known DCEU is in jeopardy, that hasn't stopped fans from clamoring for more from the universe.

The latest viral DCEU hashtag comes in celebration of Affleck's birthday. The Oscar winner celebrates 50 years today, and fans feel the perfect present would be a solo project as the DCEU's caped crusader.