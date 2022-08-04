Warner Bros. Discovery Teases 10-Year Plan For DC Films

There is a 10-year plan for DC Films, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Warner Bros. Discovery held its Q2 2022 earnings call on Thursday, announcing when HBO Max and discovery+ will merge into one service, along with subscriber numbers for all its products. There was much interest in the fate of DC Films, considering the decision to shelve the release of Batgirl on HBO Max. David Zaslav addressed the future of DC Films during a Q&A session, where he revealed Warner Bros. Discovery has a 10-year plan for the heroes and villains in the DC Universe.

"Our ambition is to bring Warners back and to produce great high quality films, and as we look at the opportunities that we have broadly, DC is one of the top of the list for us," Zaslav explained. "You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman — these are brands that are known everywhere in the world. The ability to drive those all over the world with great story is a big opportunity for us. We have done a reset. We've restructured the business. We're going to focus."

Zaslav then went on to detail how DC Films will mirror the progress Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has accomplished with their competitor.

"There will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC. It's very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together, very effectively, with Kevin Feige at Disney," he added. "We think that we could build a long-term much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that, we're going to focus on quality. We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a quarter. We're not going to release a film unless the focus is going to be, 'How do we make each of these films in general as good as possible?' But DC is something that we think we could make better and we're focused on it now. We have some great DC films coming up — Black Adam, Shazam, and Flash – and we're working on all of those. We're very excited about them."

Warner Bros. Discovery released a statement regarding the cancellation of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, stating how they'd like to work with the talent behind the films.

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."