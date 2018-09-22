DC Comics Censors ‘Batman: Damned’ #1 Digital Version

As you’ve probably heard by now, the first issue of Batman: Damned features a part of the Dark Knight that you probably never thought you’d see. That’s only if you buy the print version of the book, however. If you get your comics digitally, Batman‘s birthday suit is totally censored.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Batman: Damned #1!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Batman: Damned #1, there’s a scene that everyone has been talking about this week, in which Bruce Wayne gets back to the Batcave after a long night of fighting crime. As he walks further into the cave, he strips out of his suit, and revealing everything. As surprising as it may be, Batman’s penis is depicted in not one, but two different panels on the page.

The physical copy of the comic shows the entire illustration as it was intended, complete with Bat-Junk. But things change for the digital version of the book.

Take a look at the photo below, which comes from the digital copy of Batman: Damned.

As you can see, there’s no foul play in this panel. No Bat-Junk to be found. But this has been intentionally changed from the original book.

In the print version, this is the second of two panels that shows Bruce Wayne naked. While the shadows surrounding him may be dark, the nudity is made very apparent. It’s not something you only notice if you’re already looking for it, it’s just there, front and center.

It seems as though DC Comics didn’t want the Bat-Junk to be accessible to everyone with an Amazon or Comixology account. If you want to see a copy of naked Batman, you’re going to have to drive to the comic shop and buy one yourself.

Did you think DC Comics would censor Batman: Damned? Was this the kind of surprise you were expecting on this new comic book day? Let us know in the comments!

Batman: Damned #1 is on sale now online and at your local comic shop.