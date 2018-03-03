‘Batman v. Superman’ Concept Art Reveals Weaponized Metallo

It’s hard to imagine that Batman v Superman could have had another villain, but it seems that was originally supposed to be the case.

The villain in question is Superman’s frequent nemesis Metallo, who poses a threat to Superman thanks to his heart of Kryptonite. Metallo did not end up in the film, but according to Robert McKinnon’s concept art, it seems as if he was in the discussion for it at some point in the process.

As you can see in the image, this take on Metallo is much bulkier and more concerned with weaponry than the version seen in the comics. The one in the comics is often some combination of a robotic skeleton with various attachments, though this one seems to have the ability to fly thanks to a huge engine attached to his rig. The head is definitely human, and you can see the power source is still Kryptonite on the attachment to his chest.

It’s probably a good thing the character didn’t make it off the cutting room floor, as the film was already packed with characters. Lex took point for most of the film, but Doomsday was the major villain in play for the third act. Then the film had to play out the battle between Superman and Batman, as well as introduce Wonder Woman into the mix. It didn’t even have time to include Steppenwolf, who would be the main villain in Justice League.

Throwing in Metallo would have just muddied things up even further, but hopefully, they’ll hang onto the design in case a Man of Steel sequel ever gets put into production. Whether that will happen or not is still up in the air, though there are many who would love to see a true sequel to the film that kicked off the DC cinematic universe.

Of course, Metallo could always play a part in the tease at the end of Justice League, which had Lex Luthor referring to getting a Legion of Doom to face the League. Either way, we hope we see him somewhere down the line.

If you want to see more of McKinnon’s work you can head to his official website.

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which hits theaters on December 21.