Batwoman Key Art and Logo Revealed

Arrow may be ending after its upcoming eighth season, but The CW already has something for fans to look forward to. It was announced on Tuesday that Batwoman has been ordered to series and in addition to the first teaser for the upcoming series, The CW has also released key art and logo for the eagerly anticipated addition to the Arrowverse.

Both the logo and key are come from the show’s official Twitter with the logo featuring the red Batwoman bat symbol on a black background with the series title in silver emblazoned over it. The key art features the same general logo, this time superimposed over an image of Ruby Rose as the titular hero. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope,” the series’ official synopsis reads.

The first lesbian superhero to star in her own series, Batwoman was first introduced during December’s “Elseworlds” crossover series and has long been considered a lock to earn a full series order, especially after positive reception of Ruby Rose’s take on the hero.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said before the Arrowverse crossover went live. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

It’s not yet clear exactly when in the 2019/2020 season Batwoman will debut, but it’s anticipated that Batwoman will premiere at midseason as Arrow will end its run with ten episodes next season — a count that roughly lines it up with next season’s big crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. A popular theory among fans is that Arrow‘s ending will coincide with “Crisis” due to the belief that Oliver Queen will sacrifice himself to save the life of The Flash’s Barry Allen and, in turn, the multiverse as we know it. However, despite Batwoman coming to The CW as Arrow is departing, it would be a mistake to see the show simply as a “replacement”. Batwoman is a character with a long, rich history in DC Comics and has become increasingly popular in recent years, specifically since her reintroduction during the year-long maxiseries 52.

More details about The CW’s fall schedule are set to be announced at its 2019 Upfront presentation in New York on May 16.

Are you excited for Batwoman? Let us know in the comments below.