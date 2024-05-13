Chris Pratt Says He Will 100% Be Returning as Star-Lord and Appearing in James Gunn's DCU (Exclusive)

Over the years, Chris Pratt has lent his talents to a wide array of projects, from Parks and Recreation to The Super Mario Bros Movie to the Jurassic World series. Following the release of last year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which ended with a title card teasing that his character of Peter Quill / Star-Lord will return, fans have wondered if another Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance will be on the horizon. Additionally, with Guardians writer-director James Gunn now co-leading DC Studios, there have also been plenty of theories suggesting that Pratt could follow him to this new franchise. While speaking to ComicBook about his work on The Garfield Movie, Pratt argued that either option is equally likely, and that he could very well end up appearing in both superhero sagas.

"Well, it probably make more sense that I would be Star Lord again," Pratt said in our interview, which you can check out above. "But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC. Maybe there's something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100% both."

Is Chris Pratt Joining the DCU?

Gunn has already teased that a number of Guardians of the Galaxy cast members could end up joining the DCU, although no roles have been cast thus far. One popular fan theory has been that Pratt might play Michael Carter / Booster Gold, who is set to get his own exclusive Max series. In a 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Pratt addressed that possibility, and admitted that he would be open to it in the right circumstances.

"If James thought I was right for it, then you know that I would have to consider it," Pratt explained at the time.

What Is The Garfield Movie About?

In The Garfield Movie, Garfield (voiced by Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist. In addition to Pratt, The Garfield Movie features a star-studded voice cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang.

The Garfield Movie is directed by Mark Dindal (The Emperor's New Groove), from a screenplay by Paul A. Kaplan & Mark Torgove (Raising Hope) and David Reynolds (Finding Nemo). Producers on the film include John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost, Namit Malhotra, and Crosby Clyse.