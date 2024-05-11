Gotham Knights Is $60 Off for Batman Fans Who Haven't Checked It Out Yet

Gotham Knights, which normally costs $70, is on sale for $10, aka $60 off, for any DC fan who hasn't checked out the Batman game yet, but wants to. Unfortunately, this $10 price point is only available to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5, not PC, as it comes the way of Walmart. If you are on PS5, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X though, right now, you can grab the game for the cheapest it has ever been.

How long it will be available at this price point though, we don't know. There is no word of when the deal will expire, but it may simply be as supplies last. If this the case, it could run out fast. Whatever the case, this is the cheapest the 2022 game from WB Games Montreal will likely be for a while.

"Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City. It is now up to the Batman Family – Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin – to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals," reads an official blurb about the game. "From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city's history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations. Gotham Knights is an open-world, action RPG set in the most dynamic and interactive Gotham City yet. Patrol Gotham's five distinct boroughs in solo or in co-op and drop in on criminal activity wherever you find it. Your legacy begins now. Step into the Knight."

"Gotham Knights is far from perfect, but it is also a bit unlike anything else that The CW has tried when it comes to its DC-inspired series," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "While it struggles just a bit to get out of the gate, once it does it, delivers an interesting approach to a Gotham-centered, Batman-adjacent story that's got just enough mystery and enough comic book DNA to make it an intriguing watch. Whether that will be enough to keep things going in what is an interesting time for the network remains to be seen, but this is a series that is worth investigating."