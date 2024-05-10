James Gunn's Newest Behind-the-Scenes Photo Has Two Surprising DCU Easter Eggs

James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is continuing with great fanfare, and the connections between its movies and television shows are only building. On Friday, Gunn took to social media to confirm that Creature Commandos star Frank Grillo will be reprising his role as Rick Flag Sr. in the forthcoming second season of Peacemaker. The news was accompanied by a photo of Gunn and Grillo on some sort of set — which, in the background, features a banner for an event sponsored by Big Belly Burger and Stagg Industries.

It is unclear at this point if the set is actually for Peacemaker Season 2, or for Gunn's currently-filming Superman movie. Given the fact that Rex Mason / Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) — a superhero closely tied to Stagg Industries in the comics — is in Superman, either option definitely feels possible. Either way, the banner confirms that both companies already exist in the DCU. Big Belly Burger has already appeared throughout previous DC movies and television shows, including The CW's Arrowverse of shows and last year's Blue Beetle movie.

Who Is Frank Grillo Playing in the DCU?

Grillo has been cast as Rick Flag Sr., a decorated war veteran and the original leader of DC's first incarnation of the Suicide Squad. Created by Robert Kanigher and Ross Andru in 1959's The Brave and the Bold #25, Flag is also the father of Rick Flag, who was portrayed by Joel Kinnaman in previous DC movies.

"I did Creature Commandos with Gunn and Peter Safran, and they have a whole plan for Rick Flag Sr," Grillo told ComicBook in a 2023 interview. "That's going to play out throughout the whole DCU. I can't say what it is. And I'm hoping it'll be equally as good, if not better, than Crossbones."

What Is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Superman will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific.

Superman is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025. Creature Commandos and Season 2 of Peacemaker do not have confirmed release dates.