Batwoman Dives Into Alice’s Past in “Off With Her Head” Photos

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Off With Her Head”, the upcoming fifteenth episode of Batwoman’s debut season. The episode is expected to follow Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and her confrontation withDr. August Cartwright (John Emmet Tracy). The idea of Alice facing her abuser is terrifying enough, but is especially so when coupled with the revelation that August is holding Mouse (Sam Littlefield) hostage with Scarecrow’s fear toxin. The preview hints that the dangerous gas – which was last used during the “Elseworlds” crossover in 2018 – will also be weaponized against Alice with some terrifying results.

“I have a lot of fun playing the wackier, insane side of Alice,” Skarsten said in an interview late last year. “While eventually she finds her peace, I hope it’s not for a little while, because I am having too much fun playing her as she is.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wouldn’t count on Alice being redeemed any time soon,” she added with a laugh. “I think the writers are having far too much fun with her being bad. But it could be in the cards at some point. In the comics, actually, Alice does become Red Alice — a bit of a crime fighter/partner for Batwoman — but that’s later. And also, obviously, there are many different delineations of the comics.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Off With Her Head” below!

“MOMMY DEAREST – More of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy) shares a twisted story with Kate (Ruby Rose) while Jacob (Dougray Scott) goes searching for his wayward daughter. Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) follow a lead on Beth’s killer.

Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Off With Her Head” will air on March 15th.

