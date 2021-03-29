Batwoman: "Time Off For Good Behavior" Preview Released

✖

Batwoman has officially aired its Season 2 midseason finale, and it definitely is going to leave fans with a lot of questions in the days and weeks ahead. Luckily, fans don't have to wait long to see exactly what the future of the series has in store, as The CW has released a new preview for its next episode, "Time Off For Good Behavior." The episode is expected to further feature the conflict between Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) and Gotham's newest villain, Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge). Along the way, there's sure to be more reveals regarding the return of Kate Kane (Wallis Day), and how that impacts Ryan's own journey as Batwoman.

"Seeing Ryan grow into the Batsuit has been priority one from a storytelling point of view, and it's been a beautiful journey so far witnessing Ryan take on that mantle, and she's proven to the city by episode 8 that she is Batwoman," showrunner Caroline Dries explained in a recent interview. "She belongs in the suit. And when Kate comes back, and when they discover Kate's back, that confidence will be rattled a little bit, and she'll start to wonder, "Well, where do I fit?" And so while the city believes in her, full heartedly, Ryan will go through her own journey of learning to believe in herself, and that's really something we focus on towards the later part of season two."

You can check out the synopsis for "Time Off For Good Behavior" below!

"CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD - As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) focuses even more effort on taking down Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge), a new foe emerges, diverting the Bat team’s attention to a distressing issue in Gotham. Continually haunted by the mistakes of his past, Jacob (Dougray Scott) travels down a dangerous path in an attempt to eradicate them. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) discover they have an enemy in common. Also starring Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Time Off For Good Behavior" will air on April 11th.