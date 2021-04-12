Batwoman: "Arrive Alive" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a new preview for "Arrive Alive", the eleventh episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode is expected to see Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) go on a new crusade as Batwoman, one that will take her to the underground world of Gotham street racing. Whether or not that will tie directly into the hunt for Angelique Martin (Bevin Bru), who was kidnapped by the False Face Society at the end of the episode, remains to be seen. Either way, it will make an interesting addition to Ryan's effort in making a difference in Gotham City, both inside and outside of the cowl.

"Seeing Ryan grow into the Batsuit has been priority one from a storytelling point of view, and it's been a beautiful journey so far witnessing Ryan take on that mantle, and she's proven to the city by episode 8 that she is Batwoman," showrunner Caroline Dries explained in a recent interview. "She belongs in the suit. And when Kate comes back, and when they discover Kate's back, that confidence will be rattled a little bit, and she'll start to wonder, "Well, where do I fit?" And so while the city believes in her, full heartedly, Ryan will go through her own journey of learning to believe in herself, and that's really something we focus on towards the later part of season two."

There's also the nature of the pending return of Kate Kane, whose presence on the series is set to be "revamped" following the exit of Ruby Rose last year. With Krypton star Wallis Day set to play the new iteration of Kate — who, it seems, is being brainwashed and "remade" into a new person by the False Face Society — there's sure to be a lot of drama there.

"We have the Bat Team and all of Kate's loved ones looking for her for the first half of the season, and they definitively learn that she's dead so that they can now close the book on Kate and grieve," showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview last month. "But the audience is let in on this huge secret that she's alive, and that then propels these two parallel stories moving on to the second half of our season which [are]: the Bat Team coalescing without Kate, and Kate going through her mysterious journey as will unfold as the season goes on."

You can check out the synopsis for "Arrive Alive" below!

"FAST AND FURIOUS - With Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and The Crows each hot on the trail of the False Face Society, their efforts collide, and tension escalates. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) seeks out Enigma (guest star Laura Mennell), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Ryan find some common ground. Also starring Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen and Daphne Miles."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Arrive Alive" will air on April 18th.