Batwoman: "Initiate Self-Destruct" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Initiate Self-Destruct", the twelfth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode is expected to bring about multiple new changes for the series — for one thing, the show will move to a new, later time slot on Sunday nights, in order for its original time slot to be filled by Season 6 of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. But within the world of the show, there's also set to be some major developments for Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), whose status as Batwoman could be significantly upended.

"Seeing Ryan grow into the Batsuit has been priority one from a storytelling point of view, and it's been a beautiful journey so far witnessing Ryan take on that mantle, and she's proven to the city by episode 8 that she is Batwoman," showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview last month. "She belongs in the suit. And when Kate comes back, and when they discover Kate's back, that confidence will be rattled a little bit, and she'll start to wonder, "Well, where do I fit?" And so while the city believes in her, full heartedly, Ryan will go through her own journey of learning to believe in herself, and that's really something we focus on towards the later part of season two."

There's also been the lingering question of what's going to happen with the "revamped" version of Kate Kane, set to be played by Krypton's Wallis Day. While Day's casting on the series was confirmed weeks ago, the series had yet to really debut her take on Kate — but it looks like that's all about to change.

"We have the Bat Team and all of Kate's loved ones looking for her for the first half of the season, and they definitively learn that she's dead so that they can now close the book on Kate and grieve," Dries said in the same interview. "but the audience is let in on this huge secret that she's alive, and that then propels these two parallel stories moving on to the second half of our season which [are]: the Bat Team coalescing without Kate, and Kate going through her mysterious journey as will unfold as the season goes on."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Initiate Self-Destruct" below.

"WE ALL WEAR MASKS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a difficult decision that could expose her as Batwoman, creating a rift in the Bat Team. Meanwhile, Black Mask's (guest star Peter Outerbridge) plans for Kate Kane (Wallis Day) begin to unfold. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is reunited with someone from her past, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must decide where her loyalty lies. Also starring Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Glen Winter directed the episode with a story by Zack Siddiqui and teleplay by Jerry Shandy."

Batwoman airs Sundays on The CW. "Initiate Self-Destruct" will air on May 2nd at 9/8c on The CW.