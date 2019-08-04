Batwoman: Magpie to Debut in Season 1

Batwoman‘s rogues gallery is continuing to grow. During The CW‘s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, Batwoman‘s creative team revealed that Batman villain Magpie will be among the villains in the show’s first season.

Also known as Margaret Pye, Magpie is a jewel thief who developed an obsession with beautiful things while curating Gotham’s museum. She eventually takes on a life of crime, taking valuable objects that she thought were rightfully hers. She later shared a cell at Arkham Asylum with Poison Ivy, and was ultimately killed by Tally Man. She eventually was brought back to life as a part of the Black Lantern Corps during Blackest Night.

While there’s no telling how Magpie will factor into Batwoman’s lore, it’s safe to say that she’s a genuinely interesting addition to the show. She is just the latest villain to officially be announced for the show, in addition to Red Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and an early version of Tommy Elliot/Hush.

“We are not going to repeat villains from the Arrowverse; we’re using a whole new chapter of villains and heroes,” showrunner Caroline Dries said during last month’s San Diego Comic-Con.

This unique approach to Gotham’s lore appears to be a priority for Batwoman, something that the cast and crew are excited to bring onscreen.

“It’s paying tribute to, respect to, and the honor of having the privilege to [play this role].” series star Ruby Rose told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s everyone’s dream to be in a show or a film where you get to be in Gotham. It doesn’t really get much better than that. That’s iconic. A lot of that’s out of my hands, like how Gotham looks and feels, but my character is entirely my responsibility, as well as Caroline and the writer and the director. But having done the pilot, having lived in it, having done that every day for that month and having felt the emotions of Kate in everything that we all did, I really think people are going to be pleasantly surprised.”

“I think that it has so much heart and so much grit and all the things you expect form Batwoman as well.” Rose continued. “The arcs and the character arcs and the true feelings and natures of these people is really layered. I’m really grateful to get to play someone that has a full-fledged backstory and real relationships, and trials and tribulations that are dealt with in a way that sometimes is a good way to deal with things and sometimes isn’t, but human and flawed. It’s therapeutic and cathartic to play that role.”

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.