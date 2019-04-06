Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Hits the Road In Style In New ‘Birds of Prey’ Set Photos

Margot Robbie is back on the Birds of Prey set as Harley Quinn. New photos from the set show Harley in an eye-catching outfit. She’s wearing gold pants and a blue jacket with flames on the bottom and several interesting designs all over it. Comic book fans may also notice that the red and black top Harley’s wearing under the coat seems to be lifted straight from Amanda Conner’s roller derby Harley design from her run with Jimmy Palmiotti on the Harley Quinn ongoing series. The red and black color scheme is itself a nod to Harley’s original harlequin-like costume. You can take a look below.

The film sees Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad. The movie will also introduce to the DC Extended Universe Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, the founding members of the girl gang-like vigilante team called the Birds of Prey. Rosie Perez also stars as Gotham City Detective Renee Montoya. Ewan MacGregor and Chris Messina play the villains Black Mask and Victor Zsasz, respectively.

Cathy Han is directing the Birds of Prey movie. Christina Hodson wrote the script.

📸 Margot Robbie on the “Birds of Prey ( and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn )” set in LA on April 5, 2019. ✨ pic.twitter.com/A7hNThGfpJ — Birds of Prey movie updates. (@bopupdates) April 6, 2019

Hodson has previously explained the appeal of these characters. “I just fell in love with Harley,” Hodson said of the character. “She makes me laugh, but she also makes me cry…She’s got such emotional depth that is completely contrasted by this light, superficial, fun exterior. Even in the comics when she is at her best, she’s doing something bad — and when she’s at her worst she’s doing something good. And that makes her so interesting and so much more real because that’s what people are like in real life. Very few people are just purely heroic or purely villainous, and she is this wonderful balance of everything.

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer. She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers, because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) opens in theaters on February 7, 2020. Shazam is now in theaters; Joker arrives on October 4, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.

