‘Birds of Prey’: Harley Quinn Leaps Into Action in New Photos

The latest set photos from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) are pretty explosive.

Daily Mail recently shared a new batch of photos from the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, which see Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn looking into the camera as she leaps away from what appears to be an exploding truck. Other photos show Harley looking pretty badass as she walks away from the truck explosion.

Margot Robbie walking directly towards the camera after the truck explosion #BirdsOfPrey pic.twitter.com/E4W09FF6pe — Harley Quinn Updates (@HarleyMovieNews) February 27, 2019

While there has yet to be any context for these photos, they definitely help hammer home the vibe of Birds of Prey, with Robbie going out of her way to bring more female-centric action into the superhero movie world.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will see Harley joining forces with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the DC Comics villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The cast also includes Chris Messina, Ali Wong, and Robert Catrini.

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained shortly after being cast. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

“I’m super excited about the cast, about the characters,” Hodson said in a previous interview. “And it’s really fun and different and honestly, I think aside from the fact that, obviously, the studio would like me to not say anything, I think it’s fun not to say anything yet because that means there’s going to be whole bunch of fun little surprises for fans and for new people to the DC universe to discover.”

