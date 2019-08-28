Birds of Prey: Better Look at New Harley Quinn Promo Art

Fans might still be waiting for the first trailer for Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), but a new look at the film’s marketing campaign has begun to make the rounds online. Earlier in the week, a new banner for the film surfaced at the Sao Paulo Licensing Expo, which showcases Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn in one of her new costumes. New photos of that banner have since surfaced online, giving a better look at both Harley’s new outfit and the film’s unique logo.

After making her debut in 2016’s Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey will follow Harley in an entirely new predicament, as she gets a new lease on life after breaking up with the Joker (Jared Leto).

“I’ve always loved Harley,” screenwriter Christina Hodson told ComicBook.com last year. “I think she is so complicated and nuanced and interesting and is so full of completely opposing qualities. She is incredibly intelligent; she is a psychiatrist, but she’s also incredibly silly and immature, and that balance between kind of sanity and madness, fun and frivolity and real intelligence, heart, was such a fun thing to be able play with. Harley takes that to the next level: she’s a little bit of everything, and to be able to write a character like that is amazing. It’s such a fun set of crayons to be coloring with. So I love her, but I also love what Margot brought to that character. And working with Margot on the character and on the story for the last three years has been a dream come true really.”

Birds of Prey will see Harley Quinn, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Huntress (Winstead) teaming up in Gotham City, as they attempt to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Bosco) from one of the city’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable.” director Cathy Yan revealed during a panel appearance last year. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

“It’s all women and genuinely funny and weird.” Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who stars in the film as Helena Bertinelli/Huntress, said in an interview this May. “It feels from the ’90s, in the best way.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.